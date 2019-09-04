Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $278,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.70. 213,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,300. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.47. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

