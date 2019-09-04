Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 49,133.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $155,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. 21,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,921. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $787.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

