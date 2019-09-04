Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,993,000 after buying an additional 234,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,110,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,782,000 after purchasing an additional 177,942 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 321,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 132,607 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average of $111.75. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $129.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

