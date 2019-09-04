Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,831 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 75,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 2,751,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,154,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

