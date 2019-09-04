Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.79 and a 200 day moving average of $182.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

