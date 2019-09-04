Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 194,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. 9,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,657. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,417.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $424,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,300. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.