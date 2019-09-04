Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. 62,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,339. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.