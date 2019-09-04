Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after acquiring an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 96.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 17.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 104.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

In other news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,950.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.72.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

