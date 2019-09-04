Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WASH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,199. The company has a market cap of $804.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 27.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 134.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,820,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

