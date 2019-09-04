Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.87

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.87 and last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 40694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.

Get Walmart alerts:

The company has a market cap of $326.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $77,676,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after buying an additional 3,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after buying an additional 2,423,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.