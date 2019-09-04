Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 4,435 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $123.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,046. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,805.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,720.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,466 shares of company stock valued at $30,933,783. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

