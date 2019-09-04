Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 176,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.43. 913,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,114,585. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $146.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.