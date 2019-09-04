Wade G W & Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 145,406 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 23,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 136,468 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,087,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,573 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Vodafone Group by 71.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 150,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,043. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.