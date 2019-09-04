Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,427. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $374.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

