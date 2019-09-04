Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Metlife makes up about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Metlife by 57.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,398 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 114.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,286,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,194 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 15,027.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,986,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,346,000 after acquiring an additional 933,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after acquiring an additional 856,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Metlife stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. 120,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,307. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

