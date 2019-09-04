Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 345 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $138.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,022. The company has a market capitalization of $191.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $137.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.