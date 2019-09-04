Voya Prime Rate Trust Plans — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPR)

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

PPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. 158,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,621. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

