Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.62. 166,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,022. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $191.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

