Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Takes $2.41 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. 378,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,744,606. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $205.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

