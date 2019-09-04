Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Takes $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 175,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 204,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 95,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 431,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 38,699 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. 403,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,943,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

