Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Purchases Shares of 3,400 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 935.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,060,326. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

