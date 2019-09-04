Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.59. The company had a trading volume of 49,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,484. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

