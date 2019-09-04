Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Buys Shares of 23,000 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,318.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 633,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

