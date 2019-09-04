Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Alphabet by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,940 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,178.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,195. The company has a market cap of $825.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,180.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

