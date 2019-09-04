Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,681 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up about 4.0% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,147. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.67, a PEG ratio of 194.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Five9’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,996,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $942,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 175,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,978.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,078 shares of company stock worth $14,854,336. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

