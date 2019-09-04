Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 2.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Square by 130.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $1,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,352,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,090. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.15 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.28. 266,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,067.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.