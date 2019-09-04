Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 270,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000. Symantec accounts for about 1.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Symantec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Symantec by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Symantec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Symantec by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Symantec by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYMC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 target price on Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,325,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Symantec stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 270,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,390. Symantec Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

