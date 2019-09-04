Vikram Verma Purchases 3,060 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CEO Vikram Verma bought 3,060 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $73,409.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vikram Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Vikram Verma bought 4,200 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $98,868.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 50,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,344,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,167,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,437,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2,849.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,238,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,842 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.