Vigil Health Solutions Inc (CVE:VGL) Director Acquires C$144,275.00 in Stock

Vigil Health Solutions Inc (CVE:VGL) Director Gregory Peet purchased 497,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,846,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,115,615.50.

Gregory Peet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Gregory Peet purchased 20,000 shares of Vigil Health Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Gregory Peet purchased 15,000 shares of Vigil Health Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Gregory Peet purchased 20,000 shares of Vigil Health Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,200.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Gregory Peet acquired 53,000 shares of Vigil Health Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,900.00.

Shares of Vigil Health Solutions stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.36. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. Vigil Health Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. It provides The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a computer based emergency call, nurse call, and resident monitoring system for senior citizens.

