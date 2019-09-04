Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report $15.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.42 million. Viewray posted sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year sales of $86.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.35 million to $88.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $145.74 million, with estimates ranging from $113.30 million to $175.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Viewray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of Viewray stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.57. 11,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 5,146 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $44,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shahriar Matin purchased 60,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Viewray by 13.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,455,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after purchasing an additional 649,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viewray by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viewray by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Viewray by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,875,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Viewray by 35.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370,667 shares during the last quarter.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

