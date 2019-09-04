Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $119.97

Shares of Versarien PLC (LON:VRS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.97 and traded as high as $110.00. Versarien shares last traded at $108.50, with a volume of 477,214 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 million and a P/E ratio of -67.81.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

