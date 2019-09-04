Veritable L.P. Buys 341 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,882,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,001. The company has a market capitalization of $244.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.64. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $229.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.