Veil (VEIL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $113,177.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veil has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00207058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01256474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00086110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 44,427,849 coins and its circulating supply is 41,786,019 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

