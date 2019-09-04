Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.95. 2,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $45.59 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.