Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Veritable L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $313,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

VOO stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.73. The stock had a trading volume of 72,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,644. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

