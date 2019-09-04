Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,055. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $93.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

