Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.29

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $156.29 and last traded at $155.90, with a volume of 5293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.