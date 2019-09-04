VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:EMAG)

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSEARCA EMAG remained flat at $$21.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454. VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

