Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Valvoline stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

