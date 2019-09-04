Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 238.28 ($3.11) on Wednesday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.33). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.79. The stock has a market cap of $543.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32.

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Susan Hansen purchased 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £8,407.88 ($10,986.38).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

