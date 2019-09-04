Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of UTMD opened at $96.04 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $365.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.
