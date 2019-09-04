Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UTMD opened at $96.04 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a market cap of $365.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 9,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

