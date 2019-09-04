USDK Price Up 1.3% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. USDK has a market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $23.59 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00204801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.01253469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019333 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

