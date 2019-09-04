USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
USAT stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,857. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USA Technologies by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 218,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in USA Technologies by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.
About USA Technologies
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
