USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

USAT stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,857. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05.

In other USA Technologies news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 1,000,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931,746.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USA Technologies by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 218,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in USA Technologies by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

