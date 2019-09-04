UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.01 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $5.01 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00010472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00636353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015355 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

