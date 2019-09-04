UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,573 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $237,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.90. 210,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.21. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.