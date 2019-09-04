United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 139,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

