UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE UNF opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $132.38 and a twelve month high of $205.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.73.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $453.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $2,279,682.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $5,859,693. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.