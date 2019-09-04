Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stake Reduced by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Umpqua worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 90,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 810,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 449,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 68,074 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 5.5% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 513,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

