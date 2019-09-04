Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,252.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,252 ($29.43) and last traded at GBX 2,252 ($29.43), with a volume of 373602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,186 ($28.56).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULE. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,879.63 ($24.56).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,039.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,682.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 50 ($0.65) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Ultra Electronics Holdings plc will post 12158.9988399 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Tony Rice bought 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,152 ($28.12) per share, with a total value of £57,824.24 ($75,557.61).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

