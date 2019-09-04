Ubcoin Market (UBC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,048.00

Ubcoin Market (CURRENCY:UBC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Ubcoin Market has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Ubcoin Market has a total market cap of $226,375.00 and approximately $1,048.00 worth of Ubcoin Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubcoin Market token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00053947 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00303291 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009512 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006889 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ubcoin Market Token Profile

UBC is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Ubcoin Market’s total supply is 633,837,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,272,358 tokens. Ubcoin Market’s official Twitter account is @ubcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubcoin Market’s official message board is medium.com/@ubcoin . The official website for Ubcoin Market is ubcoin.io/en

Ubcoin Market Token Trading

Ubcoin Market can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubcoin Market directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubcoin Market should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubcoin Market using one of the exchanges listed above.

